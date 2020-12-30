Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville Bombing: How It Happened

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Nashville Bombing: How It Happened

Nashville Bombing: How It Happened

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Authorities believe that Anthony Warner was the only person responsible for the Christmas day bombing in Nashville, and that he died in the explosion, according to the BBC.

The initial theory is that Warner managed to concoct a powerful bomb and place it in his RV.

He then drove the RV bomb to downtown Nashville on Christmas morning and parked it right next to an AT&T transmission building on Second Avenue North at 1:22 AM.

Residents were woken up by the sound of around 20 gunshots between 5:11 AM and 5:26 AM.

Police responded to the area at about 6 AM, and heard a warning coming from a loudspeaker on the RV.

The voice warned of a bomb in the vehicle and told people to evacuate, while also counting down the minutes before the detonation.

The bomb exploded at 6:29 AM, severely damaging the AT&T transmission building and knocking out data services in five states.

Warner is known to have had extensive experience in IT work.

Media reports say the FBI asked Warner's acquaintances if he was paranoid about 5G technology and believed theories that 5G was being used to spy on people.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nashville bombing suspect died in Christmas Day explosion, police say

Nashville bombing suspect died in Christmas Day explosion, police say The man suspected of being behind a bomb in the US city of Nashville is believed to have died in the...
Sky News - Published

Nashville bombing: Authorities know Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the blast, but motive still a mystery

Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning....
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNew Zealand Herald


Stunning cop body-cam footage captures Nashville Christmas bomb blast

Chilling police body-camera footage released Monday captures the uneasy calm before the Nashville...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •eBaums World



Related videos from verified sources

Some business, property owners return to view damage from bomb [Video]

Some business, property owners return to view damage from bomb

A group of about twenty business and property owners were escorted to the bombing site to review damage.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:20Published
Officials search rubble for Nashville bombing [Video]

Officials search rubble for Nashville bombing

Investigators are searching the rubble for any clues after a bomb went off in Nashville, Tennessee.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:21Published
Police bodycam video shows moments after bomb went off in Nashville [Video]

Police bodycam video shows moments after bomb went off in Nashville

Police bodycam video shows officers rushing people away from the area where a bomb in Nashville went off.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:58Published