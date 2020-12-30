Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

The Serum Institute of India (SSI) has sought emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country. SII applied to DCGI, citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large. the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer became the first to seek a similar approval from India's drug regulator for its own Covid vaccine in the country. The phase 3 clinical trial of Oxford vaccine, Covishield, is being conducted by Pune-based SII. The clinical trial is being co-sponsored by ICMR in various parts of the country. In addition, clinical studies are being carried out by Oxford-AstraZeneca in the UK and Brazil. Based on phase 2 and 3 clinical trial results, SII will pursue early availability of vaccine. According to the ICMR, the SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license it obtained from the DCGI.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
The COVID-19 case tally of India reached 1,02,44,853 on December 30, as 20,550 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 286 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,48,439. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,62,272. Total cured cases are now 98,34,141 with 26,572 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,09,22,030 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 29. Of these, 11,20,281 samples were tested yesterday.
The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates. Bryan Wood reports.
The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA).
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published