Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oxford Oxford City and non-metropolitan district in England

Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India [Video]

Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India

The Serum Institute of India (SSI) has sought emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country. SII applied to DCGI, citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large. the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer became the first to seek a similar approval from India's drug regulator for its own Covid vaccine in the country. The phase 3 clinical trial of Oxford vaccine, Covishield, is being conducted by Pune-based SII. The clinical trial is being co-sponsored by ICMR in various parts of the country. In addition, clinical studies are being carried out by Oxford-AstraZeneca in the UK and Brazil. Based on phase 2 and 3 clinical trial results, SII will pursue early availability of vaccine. According to the ICMR, the SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license it obtained from the DCGI.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published
Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen lead campaign to turn J.R.R. Tolkien's home into a museum [Video]

Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen lead campaign to turn J.R.R. Tolkien's home into a museum

Martin Freeman and Sir Ian McKellen have joined a campaign to turn J.R.R. Tolkien's former home in Oxford, England, into a museum celebrating the Lord of the Rings author's life.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours

The COVID-19 case tally of India reached 1,02,44,853 on December 30, as 20,550 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 286 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,48,439. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,62,272. Total cured cases are now 98,34,141 with 26,572 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,09,22,030 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 29. Of these, 11,20,281 samples were tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Covid: Essex declares major incident over virus cases

 Health bosses will seek extra help from the government amid a "significant growing demand" on services.
BBC News
U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado [Video]

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine? [Video]

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine?

The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA).

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Covaxin can offer protection against mutated coronavirus: Bharat Biotech

 Vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca have also said that their vaccines against Covid-19 should work against the new strain.
DNA
UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week [Video]

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine may get nod in a few days

 India is likely to see the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being approved for emergency use in next few days as the updated data submitted by Serum Institute of India..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

Once the UK drug regulator gives its approval to the Oxford vaccine, the expert committee on Covid-19...
IndiaTimes - Published

UK expected to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine this week

The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will is expected...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII [Video]

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out. SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. SII has applied for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:53Published
Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission [Video]

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission

Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus “is the only trick we have up our sleeve” in the fight against Covid-19. His..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:22Published
'Winning formula for COVID vaccine' [Video]

'Winning formula for COVID vaccine'

The Chief Executive of AstraZeneca says his researchers have found a "winning formula" to improve the Oxford vaccine's efficacy.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:56Published