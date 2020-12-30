New COVID-19 variant found in U.S.

Covid-19: India extends UK flight ban till 7th January amid UK strain scare | Oneindia NewsThe Indian government on Wednesday extended the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7 amid alarm over the new highly contagious strain of the coronavirus. India had..
New COVID Strain Reported In Colorado, First In U.S.The new strain of COVID-19 is now in the United States.
Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virusCOVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa,..