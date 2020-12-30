Global  
 

New COVID-19 variant found in U.S.

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:24s - Published
New COVID-19 variant found in U.S.

Co-Diagnostics develops diagnostic test for new coronavirus strain using CoPrimer platform

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) announced Tuesday that it has completed the principal design work...
Proactive Investors - Published

Fears new COVID variant could prevent schools returning in January

Fears new COVID variant could prevent schools returning in January One of the biggest potential casualties of the new variant of COVID-19 may be the possibility of a...
Sky News - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Update on New Zealand's cases as new strain grips UK

Covid 19 coronavirus: Update on New Zealand's cases as new strain grips UK The Ministry of Health is providing an update on the latest Covid-19 cases in New Zealand as a top...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Covid-19: India extends UK flight ban till 7th January amid UK strain scare | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India extends UK flight ban till 7th January amid UK strain scare | Oneindia News

The Indian government on Wednesday extended the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7 amid alarm over the new highly contagious strain of the coronavirus. India had..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
New COVID Strain Reported In Colorado, First In U.S. [Video]

New COVID Strain Reported In Colorado, First In U.S.

The new strain of COVID-19 is now in the United States.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus [Video]

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:51Published