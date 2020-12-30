Global  
 

Matt Hancock: We can vaccinate everyone

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the under 50s will be vaccinated in thefuture, as the Government has enough doses on order of the two approved jabsto "vaccinate the whole population" against Covid-19.


