Practice of mass conversions should stop: Rajnath Singh on 'anti-conversion law'
In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 'anti-conversion law'.
Rajnath Singh said, "I want to ask why there should be conversion.
The practice of mass conversions should stop.
As far as I know, in Muslim religion, one can't marry someone from another religion.
I personally don't approve of conversion for marriage." "In many cases, it has been seen that religious conversion is being done forcefully.
There is a huge difference between natural marriage and forceful conversion for marriage.
I think governments which made these laws, have considered all these things," Defence Minister added.