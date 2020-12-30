Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:40s - Published 9 minutes ago

Practice of mass conversions should stop: Rajnath Singh on 'anti-conversion law'

In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 'anti-conversion law'.

Rajnath Singh said, "I want to ask why there should be conversion.

The practice of mass conversions should stop.

As far as I know, in Muslim religion, one can't marry someone from another religion.

I personally don't approve of conversion for marriage." "In many cases, it has been seen that religious conversion is being done forcefully.

There is a huge difference between natural marriage and forceful conversion for marriage.

I think governments which made these laws, have considered all these things," Defence Minister added.