Related videos from verified sources MSDH reports 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and 85 new deaths



The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and a record high 85 new deaths including one new death in Hancock County, three in Jackson County, and 11 new deaths in.. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 13 hours ago Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus



COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:51 Published 18 hours ago Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval



With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery. Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago