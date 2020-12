Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:01s - Published 10 minutes ago

Zero degrees in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan | New Year's Eve to be colder | Oneindia News

Biting cold temperatures prevailed over northern India as the cold wave conditions intensified.

Parts of Haryana and Hisar touched zero degree Celcius temperature.

Even Delhi shivered as minimum temperature went down to 3.6 degree celcius.

