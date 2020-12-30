Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Pakistan has indulged in nefarious acts since it was formed’: Rajnath Singh

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:50s - Published
‘Pakistan has indulged in nefarious acts since it was formed’: Rajnath Singh

Pakistan has indulged in nefarious acts since it was formed’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnaht Singh has warned Pakistan over its nefarious activities.

Rajnath said that Pakistan has always been involved in provocative acts at the border since it was formed.

He said that India is a peace loving country but said they we will not spare those who provoke us.

Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire and Indian forces will continue to respond in equal measure.

The defence minister also said that India has shown that we are capable of eliminating terrorists not just in the country but across the border as well.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

‘PDP’s agenda to make J&K a bridge of peace between India-Pak: Mehbooba [Video]

‘PDP’s agenda to make J&K a bridge of peace between India-Pak: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that BJP-PDP alliance collapsed because she never compromised with PDP’s agenda. She said that she didn’t agree to the things the BJP government wanted her to do and that’s why the alliance ended. She added that PDP’s agenda is to make Jammu and Kashmir a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan. She also criticised the BJP-led central government over the three farm laws which have triggered protests by a section of farmers. “If the laws are not accepted by the farmers, can they be beneficial to them. If you bring laws which are not acceptable to people, you are disrespecting the Constitution of the country,” she said while addressing a party function in Srinagar. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:15Published
Pakistan indulging in nefarious actions along border since its existence: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Pakistan indulging in nefarious actions along border since its existence: Rajnath Singh

In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on being asked if this year's incident at the border was a result of possible collusion between China-Pakistan. Defence Minister said, "India has a sharp focus. 'Jo hume chedega hum usse chhorenge nahi'. We want to maintain peaceful relations with all nations." "Since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in nefarious actions along the border. Our soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism they can go to other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises. India has that capability," Rajnath Singh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Clause-wise discussion should be done and not seek 'yes' or 'no' answer: Rajnath requests farmers [Video]

Clause-wise discussion should be done and not seek 'yes' or 'no' answer: Rajnath requests farmers

In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on farmers' protest. Rajnath Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is younger to me and I know more than him about agriculture because I have been born from womb of a farmer-mother. We cannot take decisions against the farmers." "Some forces have tried to create some misperceptions amongst farmers. We have also spoken to several farmers. My only request to farmers is that clause-wise discussion should be done and not to seek 'yes' or 'no' answer. We will find a resolution," Defence Minister added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published
Practice of mass conversions should stop: Rajnath Singh on 'anti-conversion law' [Video]

Practice of mass conversions should stop: Rajnath Singh on 'anti-conversion law'

In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 'anti-conversion law'. Rajnath Singh said, "I want to ask why there should be conversion. The practice of mass conversions should stop. As far as I know, in Muslim religion, one can't marry someone from another religion. I personally don't approve of conversion for marriage." "In many cases, it has been seen that religious conversion is being done forcefully. There is a huge difference between natural marriage and forceful conversion for marriage. I think governments which made these laws, have considered all these things," Defence Minister added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published
DDC poll results: Separatists, terrorism lost and democracy won in JandK, says Def Min Rajnath [Video]

DDC poll results: Separatists, terrorism lost and democracy won in JandK, says Def Min Rajnath

In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the recently concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls in JandK. Rajnath Singh said, "Separatists and terrorism have lost and democracy has won in Jammu and Kashmir."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

‘After losing 4 wars, Pak still fighting proxy wars using terrorism’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘After losing 4 wars, Pak still fighting proxy wars using terrorism’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Saturday amid his two-day visit to Hyderabad. The Airforce Academy performed the graduation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:47Published
Even after losing 4 wars, Pakistan still fighting proxy wars: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Even after losing 4 wars, Pakistan still fighting proxy wars: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 19 said that even after losing 4 wars, Pakistan still fighting proxy wars through terror. "In the western sector, our neighbour Pakistan keeps on doing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published