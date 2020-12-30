‘Pakistan has indulged in nefarious acts since it was formed’: Rajnath Singh

The defence minister also said that India has shown that we are capable of eliminating terrorists not just in the country but across the border as well.



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that BJP-PDP alliance collapsed because she never compromised with PDP’s agenda. She said that she didn’t agree to the things the BJP government wanted her to do and that’s why the alliance ended. She added that PDP’s agenda is to make Jammu and Kashmir a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan. She also criticised the BJP-led central government over the three farm laws which have triggered protests by a section of farmers. “If the laws are not accepted by the farmers, can they be beneficial to them. If you bring laws which are not acceptable to people, you are disrespecting the Constitution of the country,” she said while addressing a party function in Srinagar. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15 Published on January 1, 1970 Pakistan indulging in nefarious actions along border since its existence: Rajnath Singh



In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on being asked if this year's incident at the border was a result of possible collusion between China-Pakistan. Defence Minister said, "India has a sharp focus. 'Jo hume chedega hum usse chhorenge nahi'. We want to maintain peaceful relations with all nations." "Since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in nefarious actions along the border. Our soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism they can go to other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises. India has that capability," Rajnath Singh added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published on January 1, 1970

Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India Clause-wise discussion should be done and not seek 'yes' or 'no' answer: Rajnath requests farmers



In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on farmers' protest. Rajnath Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is younger to me and I know more than him about agriculture because I have been born from womb of a farmer-mother. We cannot take decisions against the farmers." "Some forces have tried to create some misperceptions amongst farmers. We have also spoken to several farmers. My only request to farmers is that clause-wise discussion should be done and not to seek 'yes' or 'no' answer. We will find a resolution," Defence Minister added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14 Published on January 1, 1970 Practice of mass conversions should stop: Rajnath Singh on 'anti-conversion law'



In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 'anti-conversion law'. Rajnath Singh said, "I want to ask why there should be conversion. The practice of mass conversions should stop. As far as I know, in Muslim religion, one can't marry someone from another religion. I personally don't approve of conversion for marriage." "In many cases, it has been seen that religious conversion is being done forcefully. There is a huge difference between natural marriage and forceful conversion for marriage. I think governments which made these laws, have considered all these things," Defence Minister added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:40 Published on January 1, 1970 DDC poll results: Separatists, terrorism lost and democracy won in JandK, says Def Min Rajnath



In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the recently concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls in JandK. Rajnath Singh said, "Separatists and terrorism have lost and democracy has won in Jammu and Kashmir." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published on January 1, 1970