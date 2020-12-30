Oxford COVID Vaccine Approved for Rollout as Millions Face Tier Four

UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccineThe Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected,..
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK useA Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.
India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 6 months|Oneindia NewsIndia's daily number of COVID-19 cases today stood at 18,732, the lowest since July 1. 279 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count since the outbreak in January to 1,47,622...