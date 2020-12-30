Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What were the top twitter trends of 2020, what were the top hashtags: Take a look| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:09s - Published
What were the top twitter trends of 2020, what were the top hashtags: Take a look| Oneindia News

What were the top twitter trends of 2020, what were the top hashtags: Take a look| Oneindia News

A look at all the top twitter trends of 2020.

As the entire world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, #Covid-19 topped the twitter trends in 2020.

The virus reached every corner of the world leaving more than 8 Crore people infected with the virus and more than 17 Lakh people succumbed to the deadly virus.

The footage of an African-American named George Floyd being choked to death by a police officer in May caused protests to flare across America.

The Black Lives Matter historic movement gripped the United States and spread to different parts of the world like Liberia, Nigeria, France, Australia,United Kingdom and Switzerland.

As a series of lockdowns were imposed across the world to break the chain of the spread of Coronavirus, a message to stay at home was preached to all.

Almost everyone initially worked from home with all offices, Schools and Universities remained shut.

Old people, pregnant women and Children stayed at home in 2020.

#Covid-19 #BlackLivesMatter #StayAtHome


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix faces heat over a scene in the webseries, 'A suitable Boy': Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

Netflix faces heat over a scene in the webseries, 'A suitable Boy': Watch the video | Oneindia News

Netflix is once again hit by controversy. If you are wondering why #BoycottNetflix is trending on twitter, what has happened now, Then you must take a look at these memes that netizens are sharing and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
Twitter locks Amit Shah's profile briefly, Twitter ban trends | Oneindia News [Video]

Twitter locks Amit Shah's profile briefly, Twitter ban trends | Oneindia News

A day after the Indian govt gave Twitter 5 days to respond to why legal action should not be taken against the platform for showing India's map incorrectly, now another controversy has hit the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published