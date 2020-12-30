Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:09s - Published 4 minutes ago

What were the top twitter trends of 2020, what were the top hashtags: Take a look| Oneindia News

A look at all the top twitter trends of 2020.

As the entire world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, #Covid-19 topped the twitter trends in 2020.

The virus reached every corner of the world leaving more than 8 Crore people infected with the virus and more than 17 Lakh people succumbed to the deadly virus.

The footage of an African-American named George Floyd being choked to death by a police officer in May caused protests to flare across America.

The Black Lives Matter historic movement gripped the United States and spread to different parts of the world like Liberia, Nigeria, France, Australia,United Kingdom and Switzerland.

As a series of lockdowns were imposed across the world to break the chain of the spread of Coronavirus, a message to stay at home was preached to all.

Almost everyone initially worked from home with all offices, Schools and Universities remained shut.

Old people, pregnant women and Children stayed at home in 2020.

