CNN correspondent: Here's why the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is exciting

The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a statement, the UK government said the country’s regulator had authorized the vaccine after it met “strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.” The approval comes weeks after the UK became the first country in the world to start inoculating its citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.


