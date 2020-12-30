Planning a new years eve during a pandemic
Many Americans are planning for the New Year, but are taking precautions amid the pandemic.
13 Action News New Years Eve coverage: Betting on '21!It's time to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to the new year! This year has been one we will never forget for reasons good and bad, mostly bad. So we're betting on '21!
COVID-19 testing sites reopeningThe COVID-19 test sites at Cashman Center and UNLV's Stan Fulton building will reopen. But all three will be closed again on New Year's Day.
Coronation Street actor urges people having suicidal thoughts to 'talk about it and share it'A Coronation Street actor has urged people having suicidal thoughts to “talkabout it and share it” after his “free spirit” older sister took her own lifeon New Year’s Eve 12 years ago. Oliver..