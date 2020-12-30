EU heads sign Brexit trade deal

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature.

Ciara Lee reports


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote [Video]

Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote

Prime minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of the vote on the Brexit trade deal which will take place later today in the House of Commons. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24Published

Brexit: Boris Johnson urges MPs to back 'historic' trade deal

 Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday to vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.
BBC News

Landmark post-Brexit trade deal to be signed

 The treaty will be signed by Boris Johnson and EU chiefs on Wednesday as MPs prepare to vote on it.
BBC News
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade agreement [Video]

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade agreement

The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit tradedeal with the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Brexit countdown: 1 day until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 1 day until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? [Video]

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Harry Styles’ Vogue cover inspires former model to become first older gender fluid influencer [Video]

Harry Styles’ Vogue cover inspires former model to become first older gender fluid influencer

A former model has been inspired to become the UK's first "aged 39 plus"gender fluid social media influencer by popstar Harry Styles' Vogue magazinecover shoot - wearing a dress. Horrified by any form of prejudice, IsraelCassol, 39 - who lives in Richmond, south west London, with husband, Rupert,51, a CEO in the venture capital sector, and their miniature pinscher dog,Toby - says doubters claiming he is "too old" to be an influencer have simplyspurred him on.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

New coronavirus strain enters UP, 2-year-old in Meerut found positive

 The kid returned from London with her parents and her sample was sent to Delhi for investigation, which came out to be positive for the new strain.
DNA
Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave [Video]

Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave

Ambulances queue outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. It comes asthe number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in London is now higher thanlevels recorded at the peak of the first wave of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby [Video]

London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year. Despite the extra pressure, NHS England say the London Nightingale hospital remains on standby, though some equipment has been taken out for use at other London hospitals. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published

Boris Johnson opens Brexit trade deal debate [Video]

Boris Johnson opens Brexit trade deal debate

The House of Commons are debating the UK-EU trade deal, ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:02Published
European stocks extend Brexit deal gains [Video]

European stocks extend Brexit deal gains

European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded U.S. stimulus package and euro zone's marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign brightened prospects..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published
Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier [Video]

Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published