EU heads sign Brexit trade deal

With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature.
Prime minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of the vote on the Brexit trade deal which will take place later today in the House of Commons. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.
A former model has been inspired to become the UK's first "aged 39 plus"gender fluid social media influencer by popstar Harry Styles' Vogue magazinecover shoot - wearing a dress. Horrified by any form of prejudice, IsraelCassol, 39 - who lives in Richmond, south west London, with husband, Rupert,51, a CEO in the venture capital sector, and their miniature pinscher dog,Toby - says doubters claiming he is "too old" to be an influencer have simplyspurred him on.
Ambulances queue outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. It comes asthe number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in London is now higher thanlevels recorded at the peak of the first wave of the virus.
England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year. Despite the extra pressure, NHS England say the London Nightingale hospital remains on standby, though some equipment has been taken out for use at other London hospitals.
European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded U.S. stimulus package and euro zone's marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign brightened prospects..