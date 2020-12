The State Attorneys Office is warning residents to be on the look out for stimulus scams.



Related videos from verified sources Stimulus scam warning



What to look for in stimulus related scams. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:21 Published 10 hours ago Officials Warn Of IRS Stimulus Check Text Message Phishing Scam



If you get a text message promising a $1,200 stimulus check, do not click on it. The IRS says it includes a fraudulent link impersonating the agency's website. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:17 Published on November 11, 2020 Is a 2nd stimulus check coming?



Is a second stimulus check on the way, now that the election is over? Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:15 Published on November 9, 2020