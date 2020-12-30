Global  
 

MHRA: No corners cut in approval of Oxford vaccine

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published
MHRA: No corners cut in approval of Oxford vaccine

MHRA: No corners cut in approval of Oxford vaccine

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare productsRegulatory Agency (MHRA), said no corners have been cut in the approval of theOxford/Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine.


What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine? [Video]

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine?

The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA).

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine may get nod in a few days

 India is likely to see the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being approved for emergency use in next few days as the updated data submitted by Serum Institute of India..
IndiaTimes
Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval [Video]

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine. The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab fromPfizer and BioNTech.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Hancock: Oxford vaccine will be rolled out from Monday [Video]

Hancock: Oxford vaccine will be rolled out from Monday

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed the sign off of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine a "great British success story" Mr Hancock went on to confirm the vaccine will be rolled out across the UK as of Monday. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK [Video]

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

The UK authorises use of a second COVID-19 vaccine weeks after it approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:25Published
UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

