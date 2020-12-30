MHRA: No corners cut in approval of Oxford vaccine

The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA).
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine. The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab fromPfizer and BioNTech.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed the sign off of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine a "great British success story" Mr Hancock went on to confirm the vaccine will be rolled out across the UK as of Monday.
Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.