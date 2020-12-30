Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:01s - Published 3 minutes ago

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons.

He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU.

Report by Odonovanc.

