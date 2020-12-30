Global  
 

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons.

He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU.

EU heads sign Brexit trade deal

EU heads sign Brexit trade deal

With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature. Ciara Lee reports

Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote

Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote

Prime minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of the vote on the Brexit trade deal which will take place later today in the House of Commons.

Brexit: Boris Johnson urges MPs to back 'historic' trade deal

 Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday to vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.
Landmark post-Brexit trade deal to be signed

 The treaty will be signed by Boris Johnson and EU chiefs on Wednesday as MPs prepare to vote on it.
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal.

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest.

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured

Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved.

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade agreement

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade agreement

The European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.

Brexit countdown: 1 day until the end of the transition period

Brexit countdown: 1 day until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Hancock: Act as if you have the disease

Hancock: Act as if you have the disease

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed he will be announcing new, tougher restrictions to aid in the fight against the Coronavirus. Mr Hancock said everyone must "act as if you have the disease" to stop the spread.

Hancock: Oxford vaccine will be rolled out from Monday

Hancock: Oxford vaccine will be rolled out from Monday

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed the sign off of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine a "great British success story" Mr Hancock went on to confirm the vaccine will be rolled out across the UK as of Monday.

Section 230 has become a bargaining chip in ongoing stimulus talks

A series of unexpected negotiating maneuvers have put Section 230 — a critical liability shield for online..
Boris Johnson wins backing of Brexiteers for trade deal

Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union has won the backing of the Brexiteer...
Johnson's Brexit trade deal risks erosion of workers' rights, analysis warns

Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU leaves workers' rights and environmental...
Key terms of Brexit deal explained in bullet points

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal is unique in that it will leave businesses...
Boris Johnson opens Brexit trade deal debate

Boris Johnson opens Brexit trade deal debate

The House of Commons are debating the UK-EU trade deal, ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December.

PM urges Tory MPs to back Brexit deal

PM urges Tory MPs to back Brexit deal

Boris Johnson has appealed to hardline Eurosceptic Tory MPs to back his post-Brexit trade agreement in next week's vote.

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM's plea

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit trade agreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'right deal' for the nation.

