Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer urge MPs to support Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons. He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU. Report by Odonovanc.
With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature. Ciara Lee reports
Prime minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of the vote on the Brexit trade deal which will take place later today in the House of Commons. Report by Browna.
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal.

Report by Etemadil.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn