Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer urge MPs to support Brexit deal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmerhave urged MPs to support the UK's post-Brexit trade deal.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons [Video]

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons. He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01
EU heads sign Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU heads sign Brexit trade deal

With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08
Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote [Video]

Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote

Prime minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of the vote on the Brexit trade deal which will take place later today in the House of Commons. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24

Brexit: Boris Johnson urges MPs to back 'historic' trade deal

 Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday to vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.
BBC News

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56
Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal [Video]

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches Parliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41
Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised [Video]

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54
Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade agreement [Video]

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade agreement

The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit tradedeal with the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44
Brexit countdown: 1 day until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 1 day until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45

Sir Keir Starmer warns MPs to not ‘hide’ from supporting ‘thin’ Brexit deal

Sir Keir Starmer has claimed MPs who oppose Boris Johnson’s “thin” Brexit deal are hiding “in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Starmer faces rebellion over backing for Johnson’s Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing a high-profile revolt over his decision to back Boris...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Boris Johnson opens Brexit trade deal debate [Video]

Boris Johnson opens Brexit trade deal debate

The House of Commons are debating the UK-EU trade deal, ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:02
