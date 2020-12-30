Covid-19: International flights to remain suspended till January 31st amid new strain| Oneindia News

Global  
 

In the wake of a new strain of coronavirus infection, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the suspension of all international flight operations in the country till 31 January, 2021.

However, the restrictions will not be applicable on international air cargo operations and flights specially approved by DGCA.

The DGCA had said that the International scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

India suspended all the flight operations in the last week of March to curb the COVID-19 spread.

