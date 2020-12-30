Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to vote on increasing the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.


 Senator Mitch McConnell instead provided vague assurances that the Senate would “begin the process” of discussing the checks and two other issues that the..
 Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Senate Democrats’ attempt to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, a measure President Trump has called for. Mr. Trump lashed out..
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Coronavirus: Senate wrangles over boosting help for Americans

 President Donald Trump's push for an increase in one-off payments to $2,000 stalls in Congress.
 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 30th: Bigger COVID relief payment proposal stalls in Senate; Incoming US Congressman dies from coronavirus..
 A $600 check could be coming to your bank account as the Senate continues to negotiate on a stimulus bill and more news to start your Wednesday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate will start ‘the process’ of considering $2,000...
Trump Turns Up Heat After McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Checks: ‘Unless Republicans Have a Death Wish,’ They Must Approve ‘ASAP’ President Trump made clear that he was not happy with reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked immediate approval of increasing the one-time COVID...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked legislation that would increase stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 and Pennsylvania's members of Congress are split on supporting increasing the..

The federal government says $600 stimulus checks are on the way and could hit Americans' bank accounts as early as Tuesday night, but there's frustration over the battle to get more money to people who..

$600 stimulus checks may be direct deposited as early as Tuesday night. This news comes from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, says Business Insider. The $600 is part of the $900 billion..

