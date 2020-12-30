House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

Both measures in the House required a two-thirds supermajority to continue on for possible consideration in the Senate .

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion Argentina's Senate voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. Emer McCarthy reports.

Americans cast 101 million mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, accounting for 63% of the vote, with Biden leading in mail-in voting by 2 to 1.

An impeachment. A once-in-a-century pandemic and unprecedented post-election challenge. And that's just one year of the Trump presidency.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at congressional Republicans after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill.A total of 109..

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks The Senate was slated to consider the House’s measure passed Monday night increasing direct payments to individuals in the COVID relief package from $600 to $2,000, as well as hold an override vote on the national defense bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve increasing the direct payments by a unanimous vote.

