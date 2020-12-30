Global  
 

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

Both measures in the House required a two-thirds supermajority to continue on for possible consideration in the Senate.


McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override [Video]

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

The Senate was slated to consider the House’s measure passed Monday night increasing direct payments to individuals in the COVID relief package from $600 to $2,000, as well as hold an override vote on the national defense bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve increasing the direct payments by a unanimous vote.

Donald Trump lashes out after being voted down on defense bill

 President Donald Trump is lashing out at congressional Republicans after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill.A total of 109..
Trump presidential museum will have 'unconventional' story to tell

 An impeachment. A once-in-a-century pandemic and unprecedented post-election challenge. And that's just one year of the Trump presidency.
GOP seeks to roll back mail-in voting in states like Georgia and Pennsylvania that Trump is contesting

 Americans cast 101 million mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, accounting for 63% of the vote, with Biden leading in mail-in voting by 2 to 1.
Coronavirus: Senate wrangles over boosting help for Americans

 President Donald Trump's push for an increase in one-off payments to $2,000 stalls in Congress.
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion [Video]

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina's Senate voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. Emer McCarthy reports.

Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to vote on increasing the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

House votes to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, but will Senate follow?

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to increase the COVID-19 economic stimulus checks...
House Passes Higher Pandemic Relief, Overrides Trump Defense Veto

House Passes Higher Pandemic Relief, Overrides Trump Defense Veto The U.S. House of Representatives has passed higher pandemic relief payments to Americans, meeting...
Sen. Sanders: I'll Stall Override of Trump's Defense Bill Veto to Force Vote on $2,000 Virus Checks

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he will filibuster a vote to override President Donald Trump's veto...
Greater Cleveland Food Bank working to keep up with food demand, awaiting relief from stimulus bill [Video]

Greater Cleveland Food Bank working to keep up with food demand, awaiting relief from stimulus bill

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosts another weekly food distribution as families await some relief from another round of stimulus checks.

Bernie Sanders pushes for $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

Bernie Sanders pushes for $2,000 stimulus checks

"Do we turn our backs on struggling working families or do we respond to their pain?" Bernie Sanders gave an impassioned speech to senators pushing for a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks as millions..

New Yorkers Say $600 Stimulus Checks Are Not Enough [Video]

New Yorkers Say $600 Stimulus Checks Are Not Enough

The federal government says $600 stimulus checks are on the way and could hit Americans' bank accounts as early as Tuesday night, but there's frustration over the battle to get more money to people who..

