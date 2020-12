1,018 adults were surveyed for the poll during the first half of December.



Related videos from verified sources Michelle Obama is This Year’s ‘Most Admired Woman’



The Trump’s have lost another popularity contest, this time to Michelle Obama. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:43 Published 21 hours ago Top 20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021



With so many films forced to push back their release dates, there's a lot to look forward to in 2021. For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that have us the most excited for 2021. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 22:12 Published 2 days ago A Definitive Ranking of the Least Popular Christmas Candies in America



A new survey reports these are the least popular Christmas candies in the country—and the results are unexpected. Credit: Better Homes & Gardens Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago