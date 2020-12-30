Tory MP compares Boris Johnson to Alexander the Great after delivering Brexit

PM urges Tory MPs to back Brexit dealBoris Johnson has appealed to hardline Eurosceptic Tory MPs to back his post-Brexit trade agreement in next week's vote.
Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s pleaConservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.
Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to readthe new Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch on Friday. The Prime Ministerposted a video on Twitter in which he..