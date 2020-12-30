TMC MPs write to President, seek removal of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

The war between Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and the Governor has escalated.

A group of TMC MPs have now written to the President seeking removal of Jagdeep Dhankar as Governor of the state.

The MPs in their letter accused the governor of failing to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

‘He has failed to rise above his past & induced divisive politics as ruling parties at Centre & State are political opponents.

The Honourable Governor's statements contain blatant political bias & are likely to cause law & order problems,’ the TMC legislators wrote.

This comes months ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal.

