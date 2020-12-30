'Will 'die Modi' slogans...': Rajnath Singh on farmer protest, Opposition role

Defence Minister Rajnaht Singh has warned Pakistan over its nefarious activities. Rajnath said that Pakistan has always been involved in provocative acts at the border since it was formed. He said that India is a peace loving country but said they we will not spare those who provoke us. Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire and Indian forces will continue to respond in equal measure. The defence minister also said that India has shown that we are capable of eliminating terrorists not just in the country but across the border as well. Watch the full video for all the details.
In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on farmers' protest. Rajnath Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is younger to me and I know more than him about agriculture because I have been born from womb of a farmer-mother. We cannot take decisions against the farmers." "Some forces have tried to create some misperceptions amongst farmers. We have also spoken to several farmers. My only request to farmers is that clause-wise discussion should be done and not to seek 'yes' or 'no' answer. We will find a resolution," Defence Minister added.
As farmers' protest entered the third week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run. Tomar, who is leading negotiations with the 40 protesting farmer unions to break the deadlock, was addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the laws. Hitting out at the Centre over farmers protest against the three agriculture laws, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the government has failed the nation and the farmers. Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday. Watch the full video for more.
Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming that vehicles laden with electronic voting machines and postal ballots entered a strongroom in Arrah without clearance. Congress' Shatrughan Sinha retweeted the video, stating 'one has to be careful and watch', but added that he's offering 'no comments at the moment'. His son Luv Sinha, who is a candidate in the Bihar elections from Bankipur seat, said that if the NDA can't win honestly, it would have no shame in doing whatever it takes to form the government. The Election Commission rejected all allegations against EVMs, stating that there is no doubt about the machines' integrity. Watch the full video for more.
Expelled Congress MLAs Rajdeep Gowala and Ajanta Neog joined BJP on December 29. They joined the party in presence of State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. Speaking to mediapersons, Ajanta Neog said, "There is no discipline in Congress and the party is directionless. Their national leadership doesn't care about grassroots workers think." Rajdeep Gowala said, "Congress is a visionless party." On October 09, Congress expelled Rajdeep Gowala from the party for period of six years, for anti-party activities.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the security of the country is a priority for the Modi government. The Defence Minister said that he would not like to question previous governments in the..
