'Will 'die Modi' slogans...': Rajnath Singh on farmer protest, Opposition role

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commented on the continuing farmer protests against 3 recent agri-reform laws.

He said that anyone who raises 'die, die' slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't be considered a farmer.

Singh also took potshots at Opposition parties, claiming to know more about farming than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He added that farmers shouldn't expect a 'yes' or 'no' answer from the government, and instead hold clause-by-clause discussions to find a middle path.

He spoke on the day that 40 farmer leaders met 3 Union ministers in the sixth round of talks.

While the protestors want the three laws repealed, the government has insisted that they are being misled by the Opposition.

