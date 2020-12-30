'Will 'die Modi' slogans...': Rajnath Singh on farmer protest, Opposition role

Global  
 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commented on the continuing farmer protests against 3 recent agri-reform laws.

He said that anyone who raises 'die, die' slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't be considered a farmer.

Singh also took potshots at Opposition parties, claiming to know more about farming than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He added that farmers shouldn't expect a 'yes' or 'no' answer from the government, and instead hold clause-by-clause discussions to find a middle path.

He spoke on the day that 40 farmer leaders met 3 Union ministers in the sixth round of talks.

While the protestors want the three laws repealed, the government has insisted that they are being misled by the Opposition.

Watch the full video for more.


