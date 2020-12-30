Hooked On Science 'Winter Wonderland' 12302020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Jason Lindsey takes us to Wingo Kentucky, where a family creates their own "Winter Wonderland" in their own backyard..

Our science guy, jason lindsey, takes us to wingo, kentucky, where one family, is using ingredients, from the local hardware store, to create a winter wonderland.

"no snow where you live?

No problem!

All you got to do is use a little bit of science to engineer a snow machine.

Don't believe me?

Check out this kentucky backyard, they have a snowstorm."

"i've tried to be the coolest dad, so i think i've graduated to the coolest granddad now."

Roger gough has mastered the science behind making it snow, in his kentucky backyard.

Nat "for about thirty dollars' worth of parts at your local plumbing store, i was able to put together a snow gun."

Nat and that's made him very popular.

"new year's day, we've had all of our friends over and sled for the new year when there is no other snow in the neighborhood."

But the weather has to be just right.

"the perfect is around fifty percent humidity, the temperature is about twenty four degrees, for me, and winds blow five miles per hour."

Nat "i ge the joy of saying my meteorologist is always wrong when it comes to the snow.

They may get it right every now and then when mother nature intervenes, but i can put snow down any time the temperatures are generally below freezing."

Allowing him to create an unforgettable winter wonderland.

In wingo, kentucky, i'm jason lindsey the most snow created by gough's backyard snow machine?

Fourteen inches!

He says there was snow