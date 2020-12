Metro Water: 'serious concerns' about sewer pipes after blast Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:15s - Published 2 minutes ago Metro Water: 'serious concerns' about sewer pipes after blast While city leaders are thankful the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville didn’t cost any innocent lives, there are new concerns about the cost of damage hidden underground. 0

