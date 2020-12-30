Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Check Your Mailbox: Steven Mnuchin Says $600 Stimulus Checks are Coming Soon

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Check Your Mailbox: Steven Mnuchin Says $600 Stimulus Checks are Coming Soon

Check Your Mailbox: Steven Mnuchin Says $600 Stimulus Checks are Coming Soon

Steven Mnuchin says the next round of $600 stimulus checks are ready to be mailed.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

$600 Stimulus Checks May Be Sent This Week [Video]

$600 Stimulus Checks May Be Sent This Week

$600 stimulus checks may be direct deposited as early as Tuesday night. This news comes from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, says Business Insider. The $600 is part of the $900 billion..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus [Video]

The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was aiming to deliver aid more efficiently. Business Insider reports that Mnuchin's plan is one-time stimulus checks instead of weekly..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published