Trump Tops List as 'Most Admired Man in America' in Annual Gallop Survey

1,018 adults were surveyed for the poll during the first half of December.

18 percent of the respondents named President Donald Trump as the "most admired man in America.".

It is the first time in 12 years that Trump received a higher percentage than former President Barack Obama.

15 percent of respondents named Obama as the "most admired man in America.".

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus four percentage points.

President-elect Joe Biden was named "most admired man in America" by six percent of the respondents.

Three percent of respondents gave the title to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Two percent chose Pope Francis.

Michelle Obama was named "most admired woman in America" for the third straight year