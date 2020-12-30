Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published
How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions

How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions

How to Achieve Your , New Year's Resolutions.

The hardest part about setting goals at the beginning of each year ... ... is making sure you stick to doing them!.

Columbia University professor Donald Edmondson says it's important to have a plan and set measurable goals.

He adds that you should map out each step.

In order to be successful at changing behaviors, the first step is almost always setting an intention, and that’s what New Year’s resolutions are about, Donald Edmondson, via CNBC Make It.

Change doesn’t come about because people want change so badly.

It comes about because they plan it, Donald Edmondson, via CNBC Make It.

In the end, believing in yourself will be the most important part of achieving your goals.

According to Edmondson, self-efficacy will give you an extra boost when facing obstacles.

It's also good to predict those challenges and map out how you will face them


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cubii Pro under desk elliptical returns to low at $249 for 2021 fitness goals (Save $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Pro...
9to5Toys - Published

New Year's resolutions: We'll focus on health next year, not finances

Covid-19 is driving Americans' New Year’s resolutions focus for 2021 further toward health and...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SmartBrief


Millennial Money: 3 vague financial resolutions to avoid

As we close out 2020 and enter 2021, most of us are anxiously awaiting a happier year ahead....
SeattlePI.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions [Video]

Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions

Out of all years, 2021 is definitely a year to write out a few goals for the new year, but the trick to making them attainable is to make them small and specific. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:37Published
Changes in new years resolutions for 2021 [Video]

Changes in new years resolutions for 2021

New Year's resolutions might look different this year with covid-19. Especially for gyms who are fighting to stay open.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:53Published
Clinicians encourage setting attainable New Year's resolutions in 2021 [Video]

Clinicians encourage setting attainable New Year's resolutions in 2021

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— New Year's resolutions can be hard to keep. Hanna Cespedes — clinical mental health therapist with All Counseling Solutions — says it's important to set..

Credit: WMGTPublished