Armando Manzanero, Mexican Composer and Singer, Dead at 85

The legendary composer died in a Mexico City hospital on Monday after battling COVID-19 for weeks.

Manzanero had a catalogue of more than 600 songs.

Many of them were covered by artists ranging from Elvis Presley to Dionne Warwick.

His many awards include a Latin Grammy in 2001 for his song, "Duets," and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

The Latin Recording Academy tweeted a response to the news of Manzanero's death.

We celebrate his life and work.

An irreplaceable loss for the Latin music world.

We are with the Manzanero family in their grief, Latin Recording Academy, via Twitter.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also tweeted a response to the news of the music icon's death.

Armando Manzanero was a sensitive man, a man of the people.

That's why I lament his death, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexican President, via Twitter.

He was also a great composer, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexican President, via Twitter


