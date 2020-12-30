Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published 6 minutes ago

Russell Okung to Be First NFL Player Paid in Bitcoin.

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung will be receiving Bitcoin as part of his contract with the team.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, half of Okung’s 2020 contract will be paid in the form of the popular cryptocurrency.

With a contract worth a total of $13 million, that’s approximately $6.5 million in Bitcoin.

The two-time Pro Bowler initially signaled his desire to be compensated in Bitcoin in May 2019 on Twitter.

At the time, he sent out a simple message saying, “pay me in Bitcoin.” .

On Tuesday, he confirmed that he got his wish by quote-tweeting the original post with the message, “paid in Bitcoin.”.

Okung is no stranger to Bitcoin, as he constantly references the cryptocurrency on social media.

When we are all paid in Bitcoin, no one can tell us what to do with the value we create, Russell Okung, via Twitter