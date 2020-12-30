Pierre Cardin, Legendary French Fashion Designer, Dead at 98.

Global  
 

France’s Fine Arts Academy announced the designer’s passing on Tuesday via Twitter.

The Perpetual Secretary, Laurent Petitgirard, and the members of the Academy of Fine Arts are deeply saddened to announce the death of their colleague Pierre Cardin.

, France's Fine Arts Academy, via Twitter.

Cardin was born in Italy as Pietro, but he became Pierre when his family relocated to France to escape fascism.

He founded his eponymous fashion brand at age 28 after working as a tailor for his subsequent mentor, Christian Dior.

In 1954, he created his most notable piece, the bubble dress, which performed well commercially across the globe.

Cardin dressed some of the biggest stars of the time including Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy and the Beatles.

His futuristic designs were often unisex, something that was unheard of at the time


