US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK

The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, .

Was confirmed by Colorado health officials on Dec.

29.

The infected man, who is in his 20s, is isolating in Elbert County, south of Denver.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued a statement.

There is a lot we don’t know about this new Covid-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, via statement.

The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, via statement.

Though this is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus variant in America, .

The CDC says it could already be circulating in the country without notice.

Earlier in December, President Trump's COVID-19 vaccine czar, Moncef Slaoui, .

Said that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines should be effective against new strains


