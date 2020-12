2-alarm fire in warehouse Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:14s - Published 40 seconds ago 2-alarm fire in warehouse One person was injured in a 2-alarm fire just before midnight Tuesday. It happened in a warehouse near Industrial and Wyoming Avenue. Breaking news. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Abandoned Warehouse In Stockton Catches Fire



The fire prompted a 3-alarm response. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:16 Published 2 days ago Firefighters Battle 4-Alarm Blaze In Lawndale



Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire Thursday morning at a warehouse in the Lawndale neighborhood. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:55 Published 3 weeks ago