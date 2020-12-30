2 UK returnees tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 in UP

Rights of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been sold to Zee Studios for a whopping Rs. 230 crores. This has been the biggest film deal cracked during the COVID times. In other news Prabhas wants Radhe Shyam to release on the same weekend as Baahubali: The Conclusion for more watch daily punch.
Mortal remains of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar were brought to his native place in Meerut on night of December 29. Tomar was injured during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on December 25, and later succumbed to injuries. Last rites of Tomar were performed with full military honour.
In wake of 'Bharat Bandh', UP Police are geared up with security measurements at Gautam Buddha Nagar. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Love Kumar said, "We are ensuring that public don't face inconvenience and there is no traffic disruption due to 'Bharat Bandh'. Adequate security deployed at all important entry/exit points to/from the district. We also deployed PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) force. Officers are making the rounds in their respective areas and ensuring that no one imposes 'bandh' forcibly. Everyone has been instructed to ensure security of railway stations, bus stands, metro stations and autos. We will strictly deal with anyone who takes law in their hands." Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08 against Centre's farm laws.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Director Jagat Ram said that the institute has sent 80 random samples of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 since September to National..
NCP chief and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar today accused the Centre of bulldozing three new farm laws without consulting states and asserted that agriculture cannot be run sitting in Delhi..