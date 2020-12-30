2 UK returnees tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 in UP

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on December 30 informed that two people, who returned from UK, have found positive for new strain of COVID-19 in the state.

"One is form Meerut and second is from Gautam Buddh Nagar," he added


