Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Year's Eve recipes|Morning Blend

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 05:18s - Published
New Year's Eve recipes|Morning BlendNew Year's Eve recipes|Morning Blend

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Year's Eve New Year's Eve Holiday celebrated on 31 December

New Year's Eve gatherings could accelerate COVID-19 spread

 Law enforcement is already tamping down on large gatherings across the country.
CBS News

NYE gatherings cause concern among health officials during COVID-19 crisis

 New Year's Eve will look much differently this year than in previous years. But health officials are still sounding the alarm about mass gatherings leading to..
CBS News
Sydney announces New Year's Eve restrictions [Video]

Sydney announces New Year's Eve restrictions

Australian authorities restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Sydney on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a coronavirus "super spreader" event during New Year's Eve celebrations. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2021? Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin' and many more

 Most national restaurant chains are open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2021 including Burger King, Chipotle and Chili's but hours vary.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

5 New Year’s Foods for Good Luck [Video]

5 New Year’s Foods for Good Luck

Turns out you can help your luck in 2021 by having some of these “good luck” foods on New Years Eve. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published
How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely [Video]

How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely

How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely. With the holiday season in full effect, it may be more tempting than ever to spend time with loved ones in person. But as COVID-19 cases surge..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
New Year's Eve Ball Drop Test [Video]

New Year's Eve Ball Drop Test

The annual test of the New Year's Eve ball will be held Wednesday in Times Square.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published