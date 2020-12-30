New Year's Eve recipes|Morning Blend

Sydney announces New Year's Eve restrictionsAustralian authorities restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Sydney on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a coronavirus "super spreader" event during New Year's Eve celebrations. Libby Hogan reports.
5 New Year’s Foods for Good LuckTurns out you can help your luck in 2021 by having some of these “good luck” foods on New Years Eve. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve SafelyHow to Celebrate
New Year’s Eve Safely.
With the holiday season in full effect,
it may be more tempting than ever
to spend time with loved ones in person.
But as COVID-19 cases surge..
New Year's Eve Ball Drop TestThe annual test of the New Year's Eve ball will be held Wednesday in Times Square.