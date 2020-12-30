Global  
 

Ian Blackford interrupts Boris Johnson during deal speech

SNP leader Ian Blackford and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a heated exchange over the Brexit Trade deal as Speaker of the House Lindsey Hoyle stressed the House was on a tight agenda.

Report by Odonovanc.

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer urge MPs to support Brexit deal [Video]

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer urge MPs to support Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmerhave urged MPs to support the UK's post-Brexit trade deal.

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons [Video]

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons. He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU. Report by Odonovanc.

EU heads sign Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU heads sign Brexit trade deal

With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature. Ciara Lee reports

Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote [Video]

Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote

Prime minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of the vote on the Brexit trade deal which will take place later today in the House of Commons. Report by Browna.

SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest [Video]

SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest

An SNP MP has been suspended from a House of Commons sitting after heprotested against the approval of controversial Brexit legislation. Theparty’s business spokesman Drew Hendry shouted “this is an outrage” asproceedings on the UK Internal Market Bill came to a conclusion following alengthy parliamentary battle in recent weeks.

Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote [Video]

Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote

Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence referendum. While Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has vetoed SNP calls for a fresh vote on the issue, the FirstMinister has said she hopes another ballot could be held in the early part ofthe next term of the Scottish Parliament. The question is set to dominate nextMay’s Holyrood elections, with Ms Sturgeon’s party using the campaign to stepup its demands for another referendum. Recent opinion polls have suggestedthat a majority of Scots now support the country becoming independent. And MsSturgeon, addressing the SNP annual conference, told party activists that “thepeople of Scotland have the right to choose their future”. She stated:“Scotland is now a nation on the brink of making history. “Independence is inclear sight – and if we show unity of purpose, humility and hard work, I havenever been so certain that we will deliver it.”

PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid [Video]

PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no "political wrangling" between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland. Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a "partnership for shared stability and prosperity" for the country. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster [Video]

Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster

Boris Johnson tells the Scottish Conservative virtual conference “the way theSNP have handled devolution in Scotland has been a disaster”.

Labour's Keir Starmer addresses the House on Brexit Deal [Video]

Labour's Keir Starmer addresses the House on Brexit Deal

Labour Leader Keir Starmer says that though Brexit deal is the 'thinnest possible' agreement it is a better option that a no deal scenario. Report by Odonovanc.

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine [Video]

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna.

SNP MPs to vote against Brexit deal which is ‘disaster for Scotland’

SNP MPs will vote against Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal when it comes before the Commons, Westminster...
Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen,..

