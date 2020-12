Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 03:30s - Published 3 minutes ago

A look back at Boris Johnson's tumultuous 2020

It’s been a challenging year for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He was slow to implement a coronavirus lockdown in the UK, slow to secure PPE and slow to initiate contact tracing.

In addition to the pandemic, Johnson struck a last-minute Brexit deal with the EU while Scotland’s drive for independence gains momentum.

CNN’s Nic Robertson looks back at it all.