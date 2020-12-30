Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has finally been approved for use in the U.K., giving hope to millions of people.

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points A roundup of the MHRA press conference laying out the details of theOxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved for use by the UK'sregulator.

AstraZeneca: Millions of doses to come within first quarter AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, has said tens of millions of the Coronavirus vaccine is expected within the first quarter of 2021. Mr Soriot's comments come as the MHRS approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Vaccine trial participant 'proud' of involvement as Oxford jab approved Jack Sommers, who was part of the clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccinefrom Oxford University and AstraZeneca, said he was proud after it was giventhe green light on Wednesday morning.

