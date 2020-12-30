Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has finally been approved for use in the U.K., giving hope to millions of people.


Vaccine trial participant 'proud' of involvement as Oxford jab approved [Video]

Vaccine trial participant 'proud' of involvement as Oxford jab approved

Jack Sommers, who was part of the clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccinefrom Oxford University and AstraZeneca, said he was proud after it was giventhe green light on Wednesday morning.

Eye Opener: U.K. approves emergency use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

 Britain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a..
U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

 A game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K. regulators. The vaccine only needs normal refrigeration and is..
AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

AstraZeneca: Millions of doses to come within first quarter [Video]

AstraZeneca: Millions of doses to come within first quarter

AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, has said tens of millions of the Coronavirus vaccine is expected within the first quarter of 2021. Mr Soriot's comments come as the MHRS approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points [Video]

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points

A roundup of the MHRA press conference laying out the details of theOxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved for use by the UK'sregulator.

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine approved by UK regulator

The coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has been...
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine: Who will get it, when and how?

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has been approved for use...
COVID-19: UK approves use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, all eyes on India now

Britain on Wednesday (December 30) approved Oxford-Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine for use against...
UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week [Video]

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week

UK Expected to Approve , AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford. 'The Financial Times' reported that the..

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine [Video]

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna. Like..

UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly..

