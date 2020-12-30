|
|
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, BIDU
Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, BIDU
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%.
Year to date, Baidu registers a 63.0% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%.
Year to date, Baidu registers a 63.0% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 2.6%.
Seagen is showing a gain of 58.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Facebook, trading down 0.9%, and Incyte, trading up 3.0% on the day.
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, BIDU
In early trading on Monday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 59.4% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:05Published
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU
In early trading on Friday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 55.1% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:07Published
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, MRNA
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 630.7% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:06Published
|