Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, BIDU

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, BIDU

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, BIDU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%.

Year to date, Baidu registers a 63.0% gain.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%.

Year to date, Baidu registers a 63.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 2.6%.

Seagen is showing a gain of 58.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Facebook, trading down 0.9%, and Incyte, trading up 3.0% on the day.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, BIDU [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, BIDU

In early trading on Monday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 59.4% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU

In early trading on Friday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 55.1% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, MRNA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, MRNA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 630.7% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:06Published