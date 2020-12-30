Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned "now is not the time for relaxations" as the Covid pandemic will not end until spring at the earliest.
However, he adds he is pleased the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was approved by the MHRA.
MPs have voted to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trade and cooperation agreement bill by a majority of 448.
SNP leader Ian Blackford and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a heated exchange over the Brexit Trade deal as Speaker of the House Lindsey Hoyle stressed the House was on a tight agenda.
Report by Odonovanc.
The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties. Ciara Lee reports
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons. He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU.
With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature. Ciara Lee reports
Labour Leader Keir Starmer says that though Brexit deal is the 'thinnest possible' agreement it is a better option that a no deal scenario.
Lord Judge focused on the importance of the rule of law as the mostcontentious parts of the Government's Internal Market Bill were defeated inthe House of Lords. The House of Lords voted 433 to 165, majority 268, toremove clause 42 – one of the disputed sections – and clause 43 was removedwithout a vote. They then voted 407 votes to 148, majority 259 to removeclause 44, relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Prime minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of the vote on the Brexit trade deal which will take place later today in the House of Commons.