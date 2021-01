Shop Local: Online marketplace helping Sacramento creatives

YOU'RE TAKING A LOOK ATDOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO.

THISMORNING, THE LAST WEDNESDAYMORNING OF 2021.IT'S IMPORTANT NOW MORETHAN EVER TO SUPPORT OUR LOCALBUSINESSES A LOT OF PEOPLETHEY WANT TO BUY AND SUPPORTLOCAL BUT THEY DON'T KNOWWHERE TO FIND ALL THE SHOPS SOSURE LAME JOINS US LIVE TOTELL US ABOUT SACRAMENTO DOTSHOP GOOD MORNING.GOOD MORNING FOR USE WHATI'M DOING VERY WELL SO I GOTTO CHECK OUT THE SITE A LITTLEBIT LET ME TELL YOU IT ISREALLY REALLY COOL IF YOUHAVEN'T BEEN A SACRAMENTO DOTSHOP TELL US WHERE THE IDEACAME FROM TO START THESOPRANOS ORIGINALLY WITH MASKYOU GUYS INTENDED.TO DO THIS RIGHT.YES, THAT'S THAT'S BACK INMARCH WHEN WHEN THINGS AREGOING CRAZY.

IT WAS HARD TOFIND I GET A LOT OF MY READTHE AGING IS A NONPROFIT THATIS CURED WELL CREATIVES ANDSUSTAINABILITY AND SO WE CANGET ALL THE CREATIVE AND WETELL THEM TO START MAKINGMASKS AND WE PUT THEM UPONLINE AND THAT WAS A GREATWAY RAISE $30,000 FOR LOCALCREATIVES AND THEN AFTER THATWE MUST BECAME AVAILABLE.

WESTART OUR DID WHAT ELSE CAN WEDO OR WANTED TO HELP TO CREATEENDS UP THERE.

HOLIDAY SEASON.AND SO WE TURN TO THE CITY OFSACRAMENTO AND SAID WE SHOULDREALLY HELP LOCAL CREATING ANONLINE AND SO HE NEEDED ANDWE'VE GOT THIS WITHIN 2 AND SOIT WAS A WAY FOR US TO HELPLOCAL CREATIVES DENTAL ANDBECAUSE IT'S REALLY HARDBECAUSE YOU USE BEEN SELLINGLIKE PRESIDENT PRESIDENT.

SOWHEN THE CREEKS COME IN WE AREGRAFTED ITEMS WE PUT THEM UPWE HAVE THE RIGHT WE TAKE CAREOF EVERYTHING SAME DAYDELIVERY AGREEMENT INSACRAMENTO, WE SHOULDNATIONWIDE PLASTIC FREE WILLTHAT SUSTAINABILITY.

YOU CANPICK UP FOR FREE FROM THE PASTOR IN FULL 7 MINUTES IN WHENHE WANTS PEOPLE COME WE WERESHOWING SOME OF THAT FOOTAGERIGHT NOW FROM THE WEBSITEHERE IT IS REALLY EASY TO USESOMEONE WHOEVER IS LOOKING ISJUST.GOING TO THAT PAGE TRY TOBUY EVERYTHING AND WE'RETALKING ABOUT ARTISTS INSACRAMENTO, AND REALLY DOESRAGE ON ONLY CLOTHING JEWELRYBUT THOSE MASKS LIKE YOUMENTIONED A REALLY IN AN ARTAS WELL.YES, YES, SO WE HAVE A LOTOF VERY VERY COOL NEEDED.MAKERS ARTIST HERE INSACRAMENTO, AND I THINK ONE OFBIG COMPANIES LIKE YOUMENTIONED IT'S REALLY HARD TOFIND YOUR OR LASER FRIEND.

SOTHIS IS A PLACE THAT YOU CANGO AND REALLY SUPPORT LOCALFROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR COUCHREALLY END.

YES, AND THAT'SWHAT IS AND IS IT IS IT NOTJUST SACRAMENTO, BUT THESACRAMENTO REGION SO PEOPLEFROM IKE DAVIS YOLO COUNTYTHAT KIND OF THING OR IS ITMAINLY SACRAMENTO CITY OFSACRAMENTO FOCUSED ACTUALLYWE'VE GOT WE'VE GOT A GRANTFROM THE CITY SO IT'S ONLYSACRAMENTO'S CITY FROM RIGHTIN STARTING IN JANUARY WHENRUNNING TO EXTEND THAT AREPEOPLE FROM THE COMMUNITY FROMTHE TOWN I LOVE IT THAT SUCH AGOOD IDEA AGAIN IT SACRAMENTODOUBT SHOP IS A WONDERFULRESOURCE IF YOU HAVEN'T DONEIT YET AND YOU KNOW GOING INTOTHIS NEW YEAR IF YOU'RELOOKING TO GET A GIFT FORSOMEONE A BIRTHDAY COMING UPAND AQUARIUS MAYBE LIKE WHEREYOU WANT TO GET I GET TO GO TOSECOND ABOUT SOUTH AND YOU CANDO THAT BY SURELY THANK YOU SOMUCH FOR JOINING US AND GOODLUCK WITH THE WEBSITE.

IT'S AGREAT RESOURCE.THANK YOU SO MUCH FORHAVING ME ALL RIGHT RICHARDWHAT HE THINKS.REALLY COOL PROGRAM YOU