Hours after joining BJP, party revokes ShaheenBagh shooter's membership

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Kapil Gujjar, man who opened fire during ShaheenBagh protest against CAA, was expelled fromBharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hours after he joined the party on December 30.

BJP cancelled his membership by saying that they were unaware about his past.

Kapil is the man who fired shots in the air at ShaheenBagh during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).


Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war [Video]

Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a Twitter spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon spilled over to name-calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots, and even some muscle-flexing over the mother figure. The two, one a celebrity singer-actor from Punjab and the other a Bollywood star known for her combative comments, began bickering on the social media platform on Wednesday evening and continued till well into Thursday. Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighborhood of Shaheen Bagh. She shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital. She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees". Watch the video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:11Published

Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar inducted into BJP, expelled hours later

The BJP on Wednesday admitted into its fold Kapil Gujjar, who had allegedly opened fire in the air...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, then membership is cancelled: Details | Oneindia News [Video]

Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, then membership is cancelled: Details | Oneindia News

Soon after news broke that Kapil Gujjar, the man who fired rounds into the air at Shaheen Bagh in February during nationwide anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests has joined the BJP, the party..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published