Hours after joining BJP, party revokes ShaheenBagh shooter's membership

Kapil Gujjar, man who opened fire during ShaheenBagh protest against CAA, was expelled fromBharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hours after he joined the party on December 30.

BJP cancelled his membership by saying that they were unaware about his past.

Kapil is the man who fired shots in the air at ShaheenBagh during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).