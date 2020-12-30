Global  
 

Matt Hancock announces millions more people face toughest lockdown
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that more areas in England willmove into Tier 4 restrictions as the new variant of coronavirus rapidlyspreads across the country.


Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed he will be announcing new, tougher restrictions to aid in the fight against the Coronavirus. Mr Hancock said everyone must “act as if you have the disease” to stop the spread. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed the sign off of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine a "great British success story" Mr Hancock went on to confirm the vaccine will be rolled out across the UK as of Monday. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the under 50s will be vaccinated in thefuture, as the Government has enough doses on order of the two approved jabsto "vaccinate the whole population" against Covid-19.

Birmingham moved to tier 4 lockdown after Matt Hancock announcement

Birmingham moved to tier 4 lockdown after Matt Hancock announcement Health Secretary Matt Hancock plunged millions more people into Tier 4 in England
Hancock: Don't be tempted to break new lockdown rules caused by mutant strain

Matt Hancock urged people not to “give into temptation” as a mutant strain of Covid-19 discovered...
Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains that Tier 4 restrictions will be introduced in more areas to combat a rise in coronavirus cases.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has finally been approved for use in the U.K., giving hope to millions of people.

After UK regulators approved Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, clearing the way for millions more inoculations, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK had enough orders of the..

