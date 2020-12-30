Skip to main content
Top 10 Places on Earth Where Gravity is Broken

In these places, what goes up, doesn't always come down.

For this list, we’ll feature locales all over the globe where gravity either appears to or actually does function differently than is usual.

Our countdown includes Cosmos Mystery Area, Kinder Downfall, Moncton Magnetic Hill, and more!

