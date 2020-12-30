Global  
 

UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal

UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal

UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal

British lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, ending over four years of negotiation.

British lawmakers on Wednesday (December 30) voted to approve legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.

The vote on the legislation to enact the trade agreement was passed by 521 to 73 votes in parliament's lower house.

It now passes to the upper house for approval later on Wednesday, before becoming law around midnight.




