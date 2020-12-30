'Taking a knee has never been disrespectful'

Former US soldier and American football player Nate Boyer helped inspire Colin Kaepernick to take a knee back in 2016.
He tells Sky News about it – and why the symbolic protest still resonates today.
Former US soldier and American football player Nate Boyer helped inspire Colin Kaepernick to take a knee back in 2016.
He tells Sky News about it – and why the symbolic protest still resonates today.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees issues a lengthy apology for comments he made about kneeling protests being disrespectful..