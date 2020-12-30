Global  
 

Spurs-Fulham off at three hours' notice due to Covid-19 cases in Cottagers' camp

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham has been postponed aftera coronavirus outbreak at the west London club.

The Cottagers returned anumber of positive test results on Tuesday and, after more came in onWednesday, the Premier League decided to call the match off less than threehours before the scheduled 6pm kick-off.

It becomes the third top-flight gameto be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle’s match with Aston Villaearlier this month and Monday’s game between Everton and Manchester City.


