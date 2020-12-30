Spurs-Fulham off at three hours’ notice due to Covid-19 cases in Cottagers’ camp
The Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham has been postponed aftera coronavirus outbreak at the west London club.
The Cottagers returned anumber of positive test results on Tuesday and, after more came in onWednesday, the Premier League decided to call the match off less than threehours before the scheduled 6pm kick-off.
It becomes the third top-flight gameto be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle’s match with Aston Villaearlier this month and Monday’s game between Everton and Manchester City.
With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature. Ciara Lee reports
A former model has been inspired to become the UK's first "aged 39 plus"gender fluid social media influencer by popstar Harry Styles' Vogue magazinecover shoot - wearing a dress. Horrified by any form of prejudice, IsraelCassol, 39 - who lives in Richmond, south west London, with husband, Rupert,51, a CEO in the venture capital sector, and their miniature pinscher dog,Toby - says doubters claiming he is "too old" to be an influencer have simplyspurred him on.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:17Published
Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton was postponed four hoursbefore kick-off on Monday after the club reported more positive Covid-19tests. City already had Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus isolating after theytested positive three days ago and an increased number of new positivesprompted a request for the game not to go ahead because the “security of thebubble” was compromised.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published
Manchester City’s fixture away to Everton on Monday night has been postponeddue to further cases of coronavirus within the club. Three days after playersKyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positivetests, City announced that a further round of testing had “returned a numberof positive cases”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published