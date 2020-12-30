Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published 2 minutes ago

Alec Defends "Fraud" Hilaria

Alec Baldwin defended his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, after people accused her of faking her Spanish accent and heritage.

Wuthout mentioning Hilaria, Baldwin urged his Instagram followers to "consider the source" of news reports and social-media chatter.

"There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous.

I mean, just ridiculous," he added.

A Twitter thread accusing Hilaria of fraud, for faking her Spanish accent and heritage went viral.

Hilaria evaded the issue, saying "Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised."